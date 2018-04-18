Community Yard Sale May 5

The Greater Crothersville Community Wide Yard Sale will be Saturday, May 5, according to Curt Kovener, editor of the Crothersville Times, an organizer of the semi-annual event.

“Anyone who considers themselves a part of the Greater Crothersville area is welcome to join in and hold a yard or garage sale that day,” said Kovener.

Unlike previous sales, each vendor will have their sale location placed on the Town of Crothersville Facebook page for the world to see.

To have your yard sale promoted on Facebook, call or text Town Council President Danieta Foster at 812-390-8217.