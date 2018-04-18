Legal Notice

2018 Jackson Co. Tax Rates

Notice to Bidders

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Jackson County Water Utility, Inc. will receive sealed bids for the 2018 WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT as briefly described below (the “Project”). Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Directors of Jackson County Water Utility, Inc., at the utility office 1119 W. Spring Street, Brownstown, IN 47220-1037 until 4:00 p.m. local time on MONDAY, MAY 21, 2018. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. No late bids will be accepted and all bids received after 4:00 p.m. local time on May 21, 2018, will remain sealed and will be returned to sender unopened.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE shall be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. The Pre-Bid meeting shall be held at the Jackson County Water Utility, Inc., office located at 1119 W. Spring Street, Brownstown, IN 47220-1037.

The Project consists of, but is not necessarily limited to, approximately 5+ miles of 10” SDR 21 PVC water main, 5+ miles of 8” SDR 21 PVC water main, 20+ miles of 6” SDR 21 PVC water main, and 3+ miles of 4” SDR 21 PVC water main. Method of construction is primarily open cut, with some areas of HDD installation. Project includes special crossings requiring jack and bore of steel casing (Interstate 65 in two locations, one railroad crossing, and several State Road crossings). Water main project shall extend water to areas that have no existing water utility service. Project shall include water mains, valves, hydrants, fittings and accessories, per plans and specifications. These items of work contain other miscellaneous items necessary and as specified to make this project complete.

All bids and proposals shall be properly and completely executed on the proposal forms provided with the plans and specifications, which will include the Non-Collusion Affidavit as required by the State of Indiana and Indiana State Board of Accounts Form 96 (revised 2013) including an Owner provided attachment thereto. The bid envelope must be sealed and have the words “BID – 2018 WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS” on the outside of the envelope.

A bid bond or certified check in an amount not less than FIVE percent (5%) of the amount bid must be submitted with each bid. Bid security shall be forfeited if a bid is withdrawn after the time and date set for receiving bids. Upon award of a contract but prior to the execution of a contract between the Jackson County Water Utility, Inc., and the Contractor, the Contractor shall provide a one hundred-twenty percent (120%) performance bond and one hundred percent (100%) payment bond. Any performance bond or labor and materials bond must remain in force for at least one (1) year beyond issuance of the Certificate of Substantial Completion. It is intended that actual construction of all work divisions shall be started as soon as practicable, and each bidder shall be prepared to enter promptly into a construction contract, furnish a performance and payment bond, and begin work without delay in the event the award is made to that bidder. Any bond submitted must be from a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Indiana.

Contract documents for the Project have been assembled into one bound project manual (the “Contract Documents”), which together with drawings, may be examined at the offices of:

(1) Office of the Jackson County Water Utility, Inc., Phone No. (812) 358-3654, 1119 W. Spring Street, Brownstown, IN 47220-1037

(2) Office of Curry & Associates, Inc., Phone No. (317) 745-6995, 110 Commerce Drive, Danville, Indiana 46122

Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. The digital plan documents may be downloaded for $50.00 by inputting the Project Number 5689191, on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance.

Paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600 or visit www.docunetworks.com.) for a fee of $300.00 for each set. All payments and costs of documents are non-refundable.

Bidders shall assure that they have obtained complete set of specifications and Contract Documents and shall assume the risk of any errors or omissions in bids prepared in reliance on incomplete sets of specifications and Contract Documents.

This Project will be funded by the Indiana Finance Authority, State Revolving Fund Loan Program. The project shall comply with the requirements of the Federal Davis-Bacon Act. The Davis-Bacon Wage Scale shall be included in the contract documents. American Iron and Steel requirements shall apply to this project.

For special accommodations needed by handicapped individuals planning to attend the public bid opening meeting, please call or notify the General Manager’s office at (812) 358-3654 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior thereto.

No bidder may withdraw any bid or proposal within a period of sixty (60) days following the date set for receiving bids or proposals. The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to reject bids that do not meet the qualifications outlined in this Notice or in the bidding documents and to waive any formalities or irregularities in the bidding process or in any bid. The Owner further reserves the right to reject all bids, should the Owner determine, in the opinion of the Owner Council based on the bids received, that the contemplated cost of construction is not economically feasible. The Owner reserves the right to hold any or all bids or proposals for a period of not more than sixty (60) days and said bids or proposal shall remain in full force and effect during said period. The Owner reserves the right to reject and/or cancel any and all bids, solicitations and/or offers in whole or in part as specified in the solicitations.

Dated this 5th day of April, 2018.

Gloria Baughman, Board President

4/18, 4/25 hspaxlp