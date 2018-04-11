Hamacher Hall Dinner To Feature A Troubadour & Teller Of Tales

In celebration of Crothersville History Month, there will be a fundraiser at Hamacher Hall on Friday, April 20, at 6 p.m., featuring a dinner and musical entertainment.

Following dinner, Larry Wayt, a folk singer who plays simple acoustic music and sings songs of the cowboys, the Civil War, Appalachia, gospel, railroad, and is a teller of tales. He remembers sitting on his grandparents’ porch where evenings were often filled with telling stories and singing songs. Wayt, who is a Freetown native now living in Richmond, performs at events throughout the tri-state area.

On the dinner menu will be chicken breast, peas, parslied potatoes, biscuits, and pie. The cost is $15 per person and reservations will be needed for this event.

This is an event everyone is sure to enjoy. For reservations, call Linda Seals at 812-521-3695, or Brenda Holzworth at 812-793-2760.

This event is sponsored by the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association, which promotes understanding of and participation in local history and cultural arts for area residents. Contributions are welcome and are tax-deductible. Funds raised are used for maintenance and improvements to the buildings. Hamacher Hall has a ramp for handicapped access.