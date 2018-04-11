Crothersville Boy Scout Troop 522 will be serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, April 14, from 8:30-noon at the Crothersville Fire Station.
Tickets are $5 per person or $15 for a family of 4. Price includes pancakes, syrup, and drink. Breakfast meat can be purchased as well.
Proceeds will be used to send local scouts to summer camp.
Boy Scouts Serving Pancakes Saturday
Crothersville Boy Scout Troop 522 will be serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, April 14, from 8:30-noon at the Crothersville Fire Station.