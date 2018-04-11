Boy Scouts Serving Pancakes Saturday

Crothersville Boy Scout Troop 522 will be serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast this Saturday, April 14, from 8:30-noon at the Crothersville Fire Station.

Tickets are $5 per person or $15 for a family of 4. Price includes pancakes, syrup, and drink. Breakfast meat can be purchased as well.

Proceeds will be used to send local scouts to summer camp.