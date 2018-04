LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of March 2018.

Circuit Court:

Bedford Office Supply Inc., $123.08; GreatAmerica Finanical Svcs, $258.57; Jim Gordon Inc., $437.00.

Superior Court I:

Bedford Office Supply, $1331.67; Visa, $1,275.52.

Superior Court II:

Bedford Office Supplies, $972.00; Farrow & Thompson, $25.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $815.88; Maria Hendrix, $50.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter,

Jackson County Auditor

4/11 hspaxlp