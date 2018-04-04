I Don’t Mean To Bore You, But…

by Curt Kovener

(This week we reached back into the Curt Comments archives for an encore writing.)

Have you ever noticed how diametrically opposed we sometimes speak?

When someone says, “Not to change the subject, but…” what is the next thing they do? They change the subject.

And when someone says “I don’t want to start an argument, but…” whereupon an intense, heated discussion of opinions erupts.

Then there are times when I am engrossed in some activity—reading, watching TV, working on the computer—Becky comes to me saying “I don’t want to disturb you but…” and then what she says disturbs me.

Or worse, when she says, “Now I don’t want to make you mad, but…” and of course my blood pressure begins to rise.

And when you hear “I don’t mean to criticize, but…” you’d better quickly put on your thick skin.

While sitting in the plethora of public meetings we’ve covered over the years, I’ve learned that whenever the speaker says, “I don’t mean to belabor the point, but…” he/she then drones on for another period of time obviously enjoying the sound of his/her voice while the dead horse is beaten further.

And when it comes down to you and a member of the boss’ family who are vying for a promotion, when the boss says, “I don’t mean to play favorites, but…” you shouldn’t count on any increase in your paycheck.

And when your soon-to-be ex-best friend says, “I don’t mean to be too personal, but…” I am sure they will eventually understand why you no longer accept their telephone calls.

And as for this week’s column, “I don’t mean to take up your time, but…”