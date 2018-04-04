PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS
OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 18th day of April, 2018, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
Rainy Day Fund
Capital Outlays 10,000
Total Capital Outlays 10,000
Family Court Project Fund
Other services & Charges 7,000
Total Family court Project Fund 7,000
Emergency Management Spec. Approp Fund
Supplies 2,828
Other Services & Charges 51,399
Total Emergency Management
Spec. Approp Fund 54,227
Jackson County Health Dept. Fund
Other Services & Charges 6,500
Total Jackson County Health Dept. Fund 6,500
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: April 4, 2018
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter
Fiscal Officer
