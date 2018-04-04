PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 18th day of April, 2018, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Rainy Day Fund

Capital Outlays 10,000

Total Capital Outlays 10,000

Family Court Project Fund

Other services & Charges 7,000

Total Family court Project Fund 7,000

Emergency Management Spec. Approp Fund

Supplies 2,828

Other Services & Charges 51,399

Total Emergency Management

Spec. Approp Fund 54,227

Jackson County Health Dept. Fund

Other Services & Charges 6,500

Total Jackson County Health Dept. Fund 6,500

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: April 4, 2018

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

4/4 hspaxlp