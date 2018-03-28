Community Good Friday Service At Bethany Baptist Church

The Crothersville Area Ministerial Association will be holding their annual community Good Friday Service, March 30, at 7 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church.

Pastor Troy Burns of the host church will be bringing the message with the other area ministers taking part the service in the non-denominational shared service.

An offering will be received for the CAMA Benevolence Fund that helps area residents and transients with emergency needs.

Bethany Baptist Church is located southwest of Crothersville at the intersections of County Rod 800 S & 950 E.