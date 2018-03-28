Property Tax Bills To Be Delivered Next Month

Jackson County Treasurer Roger D. Hurt reminds taxpayers that the 2018 Property Tax billings are scheduled to placed in the mail around April 9.

The first installment – Spring Coupon A – is due Thursday, May 10.

The second installment – Fall Coupon B – is due Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The payment methods are similar to the past years, Hurt said

•Payment by mail delivery with a check and payment coupon. Payment is considered on time when postmarked on or before the due date.

•Payment in person by cash or check only. The Treasurer’s Office during business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

•Payment can be made at all four locations of The Peoples Bank and at The State Bank Of Medora. This option for payment must include the payment coupon to be presented at the bank to allow for proper crediting to your tax bill, Hurt said..

•Payment with credit/debit cards using the I-Freedom Process. On-line at www.jackson-tax.net or the county website: www.Jacksoncounty.in.gov. This option will incur a convenience fee charge tp the taxpayers card.

•Payment with credit /debit cards by phone using the toll free automated system at 1-888-809-5849. Note this option will incur a convenience fee charge.

• Taxpayers can also use the Drop Box. At the back entrance of courthouse (Sugar Street) Payment is considered on time if received in the drop box by midnight on the deadline date. These payments require checks; no cash.

“If anyone is ever in doubt of the amount that they owe, how to make a payment, where a payment can be processed or general questions on the billing schedule, I encourage them to call us at the Jackson County Treasurer’s Office at 812-358-6125 of 812-358-6126 or email at treasurer@jacksoncounty.in.gov,” said Hurt

If you have questions about your assessment or re-assessment answers can be obtained from the county assessor’s office at 812-358-6112.

Questions about exemptions and tax rates can be answered by the county Auditor’s Office at 812-358-6161.