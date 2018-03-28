Voter Registration Deadline Approaching; Early Voting Times Announced

The last day to register to vote for the May 8, Primary Election will be Monday, April 9, according to Jackson County Clerk Amanda Lowery.

Applications must be received by the clerk’s office or postmarked by April 9 to be eligible to vote in the Tuesday, May 8 election.

After closing April 9, voter registration will not reopen until May 22.

The clerk also announced the hours of early voting in the Jackson County Courthouse in Brownstown and the Superior Court 1 building in Seymour.

Beginning Tuesday April 10, voting at the courthouse in Brownstown will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays; from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 28 & May 5; and from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday May 7.

Early voting at Jackson Superior Court 1 in Seymour will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday, April 23, through May 4; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays April 28 & May 5; and 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 7.