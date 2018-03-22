Crothersville’s Electric Going Out For Maintenance Sunday

Duke Energy will be performing repairs to electrical equipment serving your area in the early hours of THIS Sunday, March 25th. In order to perform these repairs, some Crothersville residents’ electric service will be interrupted for approximately five hours from 12:00 AM (Midnight) through 5:00 AM.

These repairs are needed to ensure the continuous delivery of safe and reliable electric service to our customers, said Duke Energy spokesman Chip Orben.

Please note, if we are unable to perform this work on Sunday, March 25th, it will be rescheduled for Monday, March 26th, again in the early hours from 12:00 AM Midnight through 5:00 AM.

We regret any inconvenience this interruption may cause. If you have any questions, please contact Duke Energy Customer Care Operations at 1-800-521-2232.