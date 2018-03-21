Easter Egg Hunt At Bard Street Park This Sunday

Crothersville Parks Board will be hosting their 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday, March 25, at 2 p.m. at Bard Street Park, according to Ron Foster, Crothersville Parks Board President.

There were be egg hunts for three age groups: up to 3 years old, ages 4 to 6, ages 7 to 10 will have their own roped off area and there will be a course for special needs youngsters.

The Easter Bunny will be available for photos with the youngsters.

Each of the 2,000 eggs will contain a prize and there will be special eggs with special prizes for each group, said Foster.