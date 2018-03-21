Lee’s Tire & 4×4 Re-Opening

Less than two weeks after a fire that temporarily put him out of business south of Crothersville, Brent Lee, owner of Lee’s Tire & 4×4, said he hopes to re-open sometime this week in the garage at the former Regal Industries property west of Crothersville.

“It’s the former repair shop Regal used for their semis and is a good fit for us,” said Lee.

Lee said after he learned of the fire, Steve Wischmeier of Wischmeier Trucking, owner of the property, offered to rent him the building to get back into business.

“This is will a good location for us to continue serving our customers until I can figure out a permanent solution,” Lee said.

The business is located on County Road 600 S (Main St.) just west of the Crothersville Cemetery.