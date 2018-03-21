Crothersville’s Noah Hoskins Named County DAR Good Citizen

Pictured at the March 8 DAR award dinner are Jan Longest, Ft Vallonia DAR Regent; Kristen Noelle Stuckwisch, Brownstown Central; Anna May Huff, Seymour; Rachel Anne Onken, Trinity; and Noah Hoskins, Crothersville.

~DAR photo

Crothersville senior Noah Hoskins, son of Chris and Connie Hoskins, was recently named the recipient of the Jackson County Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award is presented by Ft. Vallonia Chapter of DAR.

“Being honored as DAR Good Citizen is much more than good grades. It means you’ve given back to the community, to your school, to your church and to your family,” explained DAR spokesperson Ruth Ann Rebber.

“These students are selected by their respective schools on the basis of their outstanding qualities of dependability thoughtfulness, punctuality, service, cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility, leadership, personality, self-control, and patriotism and loyalty to the American ideals”, she added.

Student from four county high schools were given two hours to complete an essay of not more than 500 words on the topic: Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It. How has America advanced the cause of freedom in the rest of the world?

DAR Good Citizens from their respective schools include:

•Brownstown Central’s Kristen Noelle Stuckwisch, daughter of Eric & Marti Stuckwisch.

•Seymour high School’s Anna May Huff, daughter of Barry & Yoko Huff.

•Trinity Lutheran High School’s Rachel Anne Onken, daughter of Lance & Carol Onken.

All the nominees are seniors.

All entries were forward to the Ft. Vallonia Chapter Good Citizen Committee, and were then sent to a panel of judges from another county.

As county winner, Hoskins was entered in the Indiana State DAR good Citizen contest where the prize is a scholarship. The winners from each state proceed to the district and national selections for scholarship.