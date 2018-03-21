Legal Notices

2017 School Performance

LEGAL NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. 2018 – 1

(2018)

“An amending Title VII, Chapter 71, Schedule III, “Stop Intersections”

Town of Crothersville, Indiana Code of Ordinances

NOW, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA:

Title VII, Chapter 71, Schedule III, “Stop Intersections” shall be amended as follows:

Section 1: Intersection of Preston Street at Howard Street:

The following intersection shall be added to the list of intersections which require a three-way stop:

A three-way stop intersection at Preston Street and Howard Street. Howard Street currently has a stop sign at the Preston Street intersection. Stop signs shall be placed on Preston Street (traveling southeast) and Preston Street (traveling northwest).

Section 2: All prior ordinances or parts thereof inconsistent with any provision of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3: This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication, all as by law provided.

ADOPTED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL this 6th day of March, 2018.

Danieta Foster, President Crothersville Town Council

Chad Wilson, Member

Lenvel Robinson, Member

Brenda Holzworth, Member

Bob Lyttle, Member

ATTEST:

Terry Richey, Clerk-Treasurer

Town of Crothersville, Indiana

