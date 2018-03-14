Paving Contract For 14 Streets In Crothersville Awarded

The Crothersville Town Council handled a variety of matters during their regular meeting last Tuesday, March 6.

All-Star Paving of Seymour was officially awarded the bid to pave 14 streets as a part of the state Community Crossroads grant awarded to the town last year.

The town was awarded up to$423,406 in state money to resurface local streets. All Star Paving of Seymour was the low bidder with a bid of $374,116.43.

The streets scheduled to be resurfaced in Crothersville under the grant in 2018 include:

•East Street from Moore to and including Virginia Court.

•West Street from Moore to East Street.

•Bethany Road from Howard Street to the southern town limits.

•Kovener Street from Main St. to Benham Ave.

•Park Avenue from Main to Benham,

•Rider Avenue from Bethany to Kovener

•Benham Ave. from Bethany Road to Kovener St.

•Jackson Street from Main St. to Coleman Ave.

•Bard Street from Seymour Road to Preston St.

•Walnut Street from Seymour Road to preston St.

•Oak Street from Seymour Road to Preston St.

•West Bard Street from Kovener St. west to town limits.

•West Walnut Street from Kovener St. west to town limits.

•Mill Street from Park Ave. to Kovener St.

Each street is to be milled 1 1/2 inches and a new asphalt surface applied.

Kevin Heilman, owner of All-Star Paving, said his company intends to begin work as soon as weather permits in the spring.

•The council unanimously approved making the Howard and Preston Street intersection in front of the school a three-way stop. Historically, Preston Street was a through street. Now, motorists traveling on the north-south street in front of the school will be stopping before proceeding.

•The council approved closing a portion of Pennsylvania Avenue from Main to Howard and the alley at the Crothersville Senior Citizens from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, for a Jackson County Library community event for youth in conjunction with the Red, White & Blue Festival.

•Agreed to partner with Crothersville Community Schools to cost share the expense of drug testing employees.

•Named Tiffany Reynolds to replace Chris Cooper on the Crothersville Parks Board.

•Agreed to develop a list of equipment available to share with the county and other communities in the county in the event of a need for disaster cleanup.

•Learned that installing streetlights at the recently approved Main Street Circle and Walnut Street extensions will cost about $31,000.