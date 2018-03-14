Wetland Day Program This Saturday At Muscatatuck Refuge

Everyone who enjoys wildlife is invited to come out and celebrate spring at the Wetland Day program at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge this Saturday, March 17.

There will be a Bird Walk at the Visitor Center at 8 a.m. for birdwatchers of all ages and abilities. Mid-March is usually a good time to observe visiting waterfowl at Muscatatuck.

A variety of fun activities for children will take place outside the Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and volunteer interpreters will be present on the Chestnut Ridge Trail.

A “Wetland Walk” will leave from the Visitor Center at 10 a.m. and at noon will be a celebration of the 115th birthday of the National Wildlife Refuge system. Wildlife resource information will also be available for teachers.

Muscatatuck is one of three National Wildlife Refuges in Indiana. The other two are Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge near Madison, and Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge near Oakland City.