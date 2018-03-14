Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. 2018 – 1

(2018)

“An amending Title VII, Chapter 71, Schedule III, “Stop Intersections”

Town of Crothersville, Indiana Code of Ordinances

NOW, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL OF THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA:

Title VII, Chapter 71, Schedule III, “Stop Intersections” shall be amended as follows:

Section 1: Intersection of Preston Street at Howard Street:

The following intersection shall be added to the list of intersections which require a three-way stop:

A three-way stop intersection at Preston Street and Howard Street. Howard Street currently has a stop sign at the Preston Street intersection. Stop signs shall be placed on Preston Street (traveling southeast) and Preston Street (traveling northwest).

Section 2: All prior ordinances or parts thereof inconsistent with any provision of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3: This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publication, all as by law provided.

ADOPTED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL this 6th day of March, 2018.

Danieta Foster, President, Crothersville Town Council

Chad Wilson, Member

Lenvel Robinson, Member

Brenda Holzworth, Member

Bob Lyttle, Member

ATTEST:

Terry Richey, Clerk-Treasurer

Town of Crothersville, Indiana

3/14, 3/21, 3/28 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1802-PL-000003

TDAK DEVELOPMENT, INC.,

Plaintiff

vs.

TP & J CORPORATION, d/b/a HOOSIER PARTS,

SEYMOUR MUNICIPAL SANITATION UTILITY,

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, and

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: TP & J Corporation, d/b/a Hoosier Parts; Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate; including successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2018, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. Certified mailing to TP & J Corporation, at its last registered address, came back “Not Deliverable,” showing that the identities and whereabouts of TP & J Corporation, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Matthew J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

2/28, 3/7, 3/14