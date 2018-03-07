Crothersville Cub Scout Pack 522 will be serving a menu of Mexican food this Sunday, March 11, from Noon to 3 p.m. at the Crothersville Fire Station.
The south of the border menu will feature three different taco choices and three different sides.
Complete meals with desert and drink will cost adults $8 and kids $4.
Cub Scout Serving Taco Dinner This Sunday
Crothersville Cub Scout Pack 522 will be serving a menu of Mexican food this Sunday, March 11, from Noon to 3 p.m. at the Crothersville Fire Station.