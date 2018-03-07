LEGAL NOTICES

2017 Hamilton Twp. AR

LEGAL NOTICE

CSO Community Notification

As required by 327 IAC 5-2.1-6(1) (Combined Sewer Overflow Public Notification Rule), the Town of Crothersville Wastewater Utility offers local media sources, affected public and other interested persons in and around the Crothersville area to provide information concerning frequency of overflow events that may be triggered by precipitation. Any entity or individual desiring such information is requested to contact the Crothersville Wastewater Treatment Plant at (812) 793-2540, or, in writing, to the Wastewater Superintendent, Mason Boicourt, at 111 E. Howard Street Crothersville, Indiana.

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of December 2017.

Circuit Court

Offices Gutierrez, $2416.04; Thomson Reuters-West, $890.50; Quill Corp, $1167.33; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $65.39; American Criminal Justice Inst, $135.00; Christie Guthrie, $1259.00; Phillips & Co, $700.00; Legal Directories Publishing, $69.75; IN Univ Psychiatric Assoc, $750.00; Hackman Psychiatric Srvs, PLLC, $750.00; Don Olive PSYD, HSPP, $1250.00; Pitney Bowes, $656.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply, $662.20; Phillips & Co, $175.00; Thompson Reuters –West, $526.72

Superior Court II

Smith Law Services, PC, $5700.00; Bedford Office Supplies, $346.39; Professional Software Corp, $35.00; Indiana Judges Association, $200.00; Phillips & Co, $240.00; Melissa Hayes, $440.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Jackson County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of January 2018.

Circuit Court

Quill Corp, $717.77; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $76.78; Christie Guthrie, $1096.00; Comcast Cable, $142.52; Denice M Connell, $100.00; Don Olive PSYD, HSPP, $1750.00; Matthew Bender & Co Inc, $489.65; Pitney Bowes, $656.00

Superior Court I

Business Info Systems, $4054.00

Superior Court II

Bedford Office Supplies, $420.00; Business Info Systems, $1740.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $344.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Jackson County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of February 2018.

Circuit Court

Quill Corp, $878.26; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $4.19; Business Info Systems Inc, $1446.00; Christie Guthrie, $1032.00; Comcast Cable, $392.92; IN Univ Psychiatric Associates, $1875.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply, $604.52; IN Judges Association, $200.00; Travis Thompson, $50.00

Superior Court II

Bedford Office Supplies, $89.32; South Central IN Interpreting, $314.00; Thompson Reuters-West, $370.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Jackson County Auditor

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 21st day of March, 2018, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

County General Fund

Personal service 75,000

Total County General 75,000

CHINS-Child In Need Services Fund

Personal Services 124,037

Other services & Charges 2,555

Total CHINS-Child In Need Services Fund 126,592

LIT- Public Safety Fund

Supplies 1,423

Other Services & Charges 5,278

Total LIT- Public Safety Fund 6,701

Rainy Day Fund

Other Services & Charges 5,000

Total Rainy Day Fund 5,000

Emergency Management Spec. Approp Fund

Other Services & Charges 949

Total Emergency Management Spec. Approp Fund 959

Cum Capital Development Fund

Other Services & Charges 26,974

Total Cum Capital Development Fund 26,974

Problem Solving Court-Comm Corr Fund

Other Services & Charges 7,513

Total Problem Solving Court-Comm Corr Fund 7,513

Local Health Maintenance Fund

Personal Services 20,367

Supplies 2,000

Other Services & Charges 10,772

Total Health Maintenance Fund 33,139

Indiana Local Health Dept. Trust Acct Fund

Other Services & Charges 23,595

Total Indiana Local Health Dept. Trust Acct Fund 23,595

NACCHO Grant Fund

Supplies 119

Total NACCHO Grant Fund 119

Immunization Grant Fund

Supplies 430

Other Services & Charges 24,258

Capital Outlays 97

Total Immunization Grant Fund 24,785

IN SACCHO Grant Fund

Capital Outlays 2,500

Total IN SACCHO Grant Fund 2,500.

User Fees Jury Fees Fund

Personal Services 10,000

Total User Fees Jury Fees Fund 10,000

EEDMA Grant-Prosecutor Fund

Other Services & Charges 47,889

Total EEDMA Grant-Prosecutor Fund 47,889

Local Road & Bridge Matching Grant Fund

Capital Outlays 455,610

Total Local Road & Bridge Matching Grant Fund 455,610

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: March 7, 2018

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1802-PL-000003

TDAK DEVELOPMENT, INC.,

Plaintiff

vs.

TP & J CORPORATION, d/b/a HOOSIER PARTS,

SEYMOUR MUNICIPAL SANITATION UTILITY,

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, and

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: TP & J Corporation, d/b/a Hoosier Parts; Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate; including successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2018, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. Certified mailing to TP & J Corporation, at its last registered address, came back “Not Deliverable,” showing that the identities and whereabouts of TP & J Corporation, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Matthew J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

2/28, 3/7, 3/14