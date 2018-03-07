LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE
CSO Community Notification
As required by 327 IAC 5-2.1-6(1) (Combined Sewer Overflow Public Notification Rule), the Town of Crothersville Wastewater Utility offers local media sources, affected public and other interested persons in and around the Crothersville area to provide information concerning frequency of overflow events that may be triggered by precipitation. Any entity or individual desiring such information is requested to contact the Crothersville Wastewater Treatment Plant at (812) 793-2540, or, in writing, to the Wastewater Superintendent, Mason Boicourt, at 111 E. Howard Street Crothersville, Indiana.
LEGAL NOTICE
These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of December 2017.
Circuit Court
Offices Gutierrez, $2416.04; Thomson Reuters-West, $890.50; Quill Corp, $1167.33; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $65.39; American Criminal Justice Inst, $135.00; Christie Guthrie, $1259.00; Phillips & Co, $700.00; Legal Directories Publishing, $69.75; IN Univ Psychiatric Assoc, $750.00; Hackman Psychiatric Srvs, PLLC, $750.00; Don Olive PSYD, HSPP, $1250.00; Pitney Bowes, $656.00
Superior Court I
Bedford Office Supply, $662.20; Phillips & Co, $175.00; Thompson Reuters –West, $526.72
Superior Court II
Smith Law Services, PC, $5700.00; Bedford Office Supplies, $346.39; Professional Software Corp, $35.00; Indiana Judges Association, $200.00; Phillips & Co, $240.00; Melissa Hayes, $440.00
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Jackson County Auditor
LEGAL NOTICE
These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of January 2018.
Circuit Court
Quill Corp, $717.77; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $76.78; Christie Guthrie, $1096.00; Comcast Cable, $142.52; Denice M Connell, $100.00; Don Olive PSYD, HSPP, $1750.00; Matthew Bender & Co Inc, $489.65; Pitney Bowes, $656.00
Superior Court I
Business Info Systems, $4054.00
Superior Court II
Bedford Office Supplies, $420.00; Business Info Systems, $1740.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $344.00
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Jackson County Auditor
LEGAL NOTICE
These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of February 2018.
Circuit Court
Quill Corp, $878.26; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $4.19; Business Info Systems Inc, $1446.00; Christie Guthrie, $1032.00; Comcast Cable, $392.92; IN Univ Psychiatric Associates, $1875.00
Superior Court I
Bedford Office Supply, $604.52; IN Judges Association, $200.00; Travis Thompson, $50.00
Superior Court II
Bedford Office Supplies, $89.32; South Central IN Interpreting, $314.00; Thompson Reuters-West, $370.00
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter, Jackson County Auditor
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 21st day of March, 2018, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
County General Fund
Personal service 75,000
Total County General 75,000
CHINS-Child In Need Services Fund
Personal Services 124,037
Other services & Charges 2,555
Total CHINS-Child In Need Services Fund 126,592
LIT- Public Safety Fund
Supplies 1,423
Other Services & Charges 5,278
Total LIT- Public Safety Fund 6,701
Rainy Day Fund
Other Services & Charges 5,000
Total Rainy Day Fund 5,000
Emergency Management Spec. Approp Fund
Other Services & Charges 949
Total Emergency Management Spec. Approp Fund 959
Cum Capital Development Fund
Other Services & Charges 26,974
Total Cum Capital Development Fund 26,974
Problem Solving Court-Comm Corr Fund
Other Services & Charges 7,513
Total Problem Solving Court-Comm Corr Fund 7,513
Local Health Maintenance Fund
Personal Services 20,367
Supplies 2,000
Other Services & Charges 10,772
Total Health Maintenance Fund 33,139
Indiana Local Health Dept. Trust Acct Fund
Other Services & Charges 23,595
Total Indiana Local Health Dept. Trust Acct Fund 23,595
NACCHO Grant Fund
Supplies 119
Total NACCHO Grant Fund 119
Immunization Grant Fund
Supplies 430
Other Services & Charges 24,258
Capital Outlays 97
Total Immunization Grant Fund 24,785
IN SACCHO Grant Fund
Capital Outlays 2,500
Total IN SACCHO Grant Fund 2,500.
User Fees Jury Fees Fund
Personal Services 10,000
Total User Fees Jury Fees Fund 10,000
EEDMA Grant-Prosecutor Fund
Other Services & Charges 47,889
Total EEDMA Grant-Prosecutor Fund 47,889
Local Road & Bridge Matching Grant Fund
Capital Outlays 455,610
Total Local Road & Bridge Matching Grant Fund 455,610
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: March 7, 2018
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter
Fiscal Officer
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA,
JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1
COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:
CAUSE NO. 36D01-1802-PL-000003
TDAK DEVELOPMENT, INC.,
Plaintiff
vs.
TP & J CORPORATION, d/b/a HOOSIER PARTS,
SEYMOUR MUNICIPAL SANITATION UTILITY,
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, and
ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION
To: TP & J Corporation, d/b/a Hoosier Parts; Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate; including successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.
Notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2018, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. Certified mailing to TP & J Corporation, at its last registered address, came back “Not Deliverable,” showing that the identities and whereabouts of TP & J Corporation, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.
Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.
/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk
Jackson Circuit/Superior Court
Matthew J. Lorenzo
LORENZO & BEVERS
Attorney for Plaintiffs
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
2/28, 3/7, 3/14