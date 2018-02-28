Crothersville Probation Visit Results In Six Arrested On Drug Related Charges

A routine probation visit by probation and law enforcement officers from Scott County and Crothersville Police last week resulted in six area residents facing drug related charges.

Just before noon last Wednesday, Feb. 21, Crothersville Chief of Police Brent Turner, along with deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Dept, and Probation Officers from the Scott County Probation Department, went to 11242 E 600 S, on the east side of Crothersville for a home visit. The address is the home of Brandon Bush who is currently on probation in Scott County Indiana.

According to CPD Chief Turner, “While at the residence conducting the home visit, we discovered hypodermic syringes, drug paraphernalia, and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.”

Inside the residence were Tonni Renee Drake, 32, of Deputy; Dakota Lee Fortner, 24, of Scottsburg; Debra Lynn Stacy, 45, of Austin; Brandon Todd Sawyer, 20, of Crothersville; Tosha Leoda Tincher, 19, of Crothersville; and Brandon Wayne Bush, 34, Crothersville.

All 6 occupants of the house were arrested and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was contacted to bring a transport van, said Turner.

The six were booked into Jackson County Jail on the following charges:

•Tonni Drake: illegal possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance.

•Dakota Fortner: visiting a common nuisance.

•Debra Stacy: visiting a common nuisance.

•Brandon Sawyer: visiting a common nuisance.

•Tosha Tincher: visiting a common nuisance.

•Brandon Bush: maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia.

Assisting at the scene were Crothersville Police Officer Chris Cooper, officers with Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Scott County Probation Department, Jackson County Jail Commander Charlie Murphy.