Local Resident Named To Peoples Bank Board Of Directors

TPB Bancorp and its subsidiary The Peoples Bank, has announced the election of a new Chairman of the Board and the appointment of a new member to the Board of Directors.

On Monday, February 12, 2018, Jeffrey A. Nierman, of Seymour was elected as Chairman of the Board and Andrew N. Nehrt, of Crothersville was sworn in as a Director. Nehrt will serve the remaining term of Donald L. Norman, who passed away Sept. 23, 2017.

Donald L. Norman began working at the Brownstown Loan & Trust (now known as The Peoples Bank) sixty-two years ago on June 20, 1955 and had served as President from 1965 to 2005. He had served as Chairman of The Board since January 1978.

Andrew N. Nehrt was born and raised in Crothersville. He graduated from Crothersville High School and attended Purdue University in Aviation Maintenance Technology.

He and his wife, Cheryl, purchased the family farm west of Crothersville and are the fifth generation to own the farm.

Nehrt is currently co-owner of Pro-Form Plastics, Inc., A&N Investments and The Charlestown Hotel Group

“The Directors feel Nehrt will be an asset to the Bank and our community. He is a respected business owner and his philosophies match that of the Board of Directors and the Bank,” said Bank President Wm. Mark Norman.

Nierman has been a member of the bank’s board of directors for nearly 28 years. During that tenure he has been an active member of several of the bank’s operational committees.

Nierman graduated from the Indiana University School of Business and Law School. He engaged in private law practice over 25 years concentrating his work in property, banking and municipal law. During this practice he represented the bank; the towns of Crothersville, Medora and Brownstown; as well as the Jackson County Regional Sewage District.

He also served in the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office for 33 years.

Nierman and his wife Jane reside in the Seymour area.