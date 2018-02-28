LEGAL NOTICES

2017 Vernon Ann Rep

2017 Jackson Twp. AR

2017 Jackson Co AR

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1802-PL-000003

TDAK DEVELOPMENT, INC.,

Plaintiff

vs.

TP & J CORPORATION, d/b/a HOOSIER PARTS,

SEYMOUR MUNICIPAL SANITATION UTILITY,

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, and

ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: TP & J Corporation, d/b/a Hoosier Parts; Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate; including successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2018, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. Certified mailing to TP & J Corporation, at its last registered address, came back “Not Deliverable,” showing that the identities and whereabouts of TP & J Corporation, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Matthew J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

2/28, 3/7, 3/14

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1801-EU-000003

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Amy Brandt Peters was on the 22nd day of January, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Anita Kay Brandt, deceased, who died testate on December 15, 2017.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this _22nd_ day of ____January__, 2018.

Amanda L. Lowery,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo & Bevers

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

02/21, 02/28 hspaxlp