LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA,
JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1
COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:
CAUSE NO. 36D01-1802-PL-000003
TDAK DEVELOPMENT, INC.,
Plaintiff
vs.
TP & J CORPORATION, d/b/a HOOSIER PARTS,
SEYMOUR MUNICIPAL SANITATION UTILITY,
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, and
ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION
To: TP & J Corporation, d/b/a Hoosier Parts; Any and All Others Claiming Title to Real Estate; including successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.
Notice is hereby given that on February 2, 2018, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate. Certified mailing to TP & J Corporation, at its last registered address, came back “Not Deliverable,” showing that the identities and whereabouts of TP & J Corporation, including its Successors or Assigns, are unknown.
Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.
/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk
Jackson Circuit/Superior Court
Matthew J. Lorenzo
LORENZO & BEVERS
Attorney for Plaintiffs
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
2/28, 3/7, 3/14
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
CAUSE NO. 36C01-1801-EU-000003
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Amy Brandt Peters was on the 22nd day of January, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Anita Kay Brandt, deceased, who died testate on December 15, 2017.
All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this _22nd_ day of ____January__, 2018.
Amanda L. Lowery,
Clerk of the Circuit Court of
Jackson County, Indiana
Attorney for Estate:
Jeffrey J. Lorenzo
Lorenzo & Bevers
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
Phone: (812) 524-9000
02/21, 02/28 hspaxlp