ABBA Based Musical ‘Mamma Mia’ Playing At Derby Dinner Playhouse

Derby Dinner Playhouse is presenting the smash Broadway hit musical ‘Mamma Mia!’ now through Apr. 8.

On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding—a dream that includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is! Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him.

But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought.

Told through the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, ‘Mamma Mia!’ is a world-wide sensation that has audiences everywhere dancing.

‘Mamma Mia!’ is a musical based around the music of the band, ABBA. Active between 1972-1982, the Swedish pop/dance group is one of the most popular international groups of all time. Memorable songs included in ‘Mama Mia!’ are ‘Dancing Queen, ‘Money, Money, Money’, ‘Take A Chance On Me’, ‘The Winner Takes It All’, and many more.

This enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship features explosive dance numbers and a trip down the aisle you won’t forget.

The case includes Jillian Prefach, Kayla Eilers, Mandi Elkins Hutchins, Elizabeth Loos, Matthew Brennan, Bobby Conte among others. For tickets contact the Derby Dinner box office at 812-288-8281 or visit www.derbydinner.com.