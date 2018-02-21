Legal Notices

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

CAUSE NO. 36C01-1801-EU-000003

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Amy Brandt Peters was on the 22nd day of January, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Anita Kay Brandt, deceased, who died testate on December 15, 2017.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this _22nd_ day of ____January__, 2018.

Amanda L. Lowery,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo & Bevers

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

02/21, 02/28 hspaxlp

2017 Driftwood Fire Dist

2017 Jack-Wash Fire Dist