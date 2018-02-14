Scott County Pair Arrested On Drug, Stolen Property Charges

A traffic stop by Crothersville Police on Friday resulted in two Scott County men being incarcerated on drugs and stolen property charges.

Crothersville Asst. Chief J.L. McElfresh located a vehicle with a license plate reported as stolen out of Scott County, shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, he reported.

McElfresh, Crothersville Officer Matt Browning, and Reserve Officer Mike Weiler conducted a traffic stop on a red 1998 Honda auto in the 700 block of Moore Street on the east side of Crothersville. According to McElfresh, the license plate had been reported stolen from a Chevrolet Cavalier.

McElfresh said there were two occupants in the vehicle. The driver was Trenton M. Moore, 25, of Scottsburg; the passenger was Brandon D. Spicer, 36, of Austin.

During their investigation, officers found a substance that field tested positive for heroin and hypodermic syringes, McElfresh reported. Moore was also found to be driving the vehicle on a suspended identification card and Spicer was wanted on a Scott County court warrant, the officer said.

Trenton M. Moore faces felony charges of illegal possession of a syringe, possession of narcotic drug, possession of stolen property, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Brandon D. Spicer faces felony charges of illegal possession of a syringe, and possession of a narcotic drug, a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance, as well as a warrant for failure to appear in court in Scott County.

Both were incarcerated in Jackson County Jail.

Jackson County Reserve Deputy Joe Francis assisted at the scene.