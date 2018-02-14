Town Gets Competitive Bids For Street Paving Grant

If bid documents are all in order, the Town of Crothersville received five competitive bids for paving up to 14 streets this year as a part of the state Community Crossroads grant.

Last year, the town applied for and was awarded $423,406 in state money to resurface local streets. The town’s local match of $120,000 brings the total amount available for milling and re-surfacing to over $543,000.

After bids were opened at last Tuesday’s town council meeting, all but one was under that figure.

•All Star Paving of Seymour was the apparent low bidder with a bid of $374,116.43.

•Dave O’Mara Contractors of North Vernon bid $443, 314.09.

•Wingham Paving of Charlestown entered a bid of $458,862.25.

•Globe Asphalt of Westport bid $494,520.05 for the project.

•BP2 Construction of Seymour entered a bid of $581,051.57.

“These are pretty good prices,” commented town engineer Brad Bender of FPBH of North Vernon, adding that the engineer’s estimate for the 14 street project was $564,541.60.

He recommended that the town council take all bids under advisement while his firm confirms that all documentation is in order and award bid at their March 6 council meeting.

The streets scheduled to be resurfaced in Crothersville under the grant in 2018 include:

•East Street from Moore to and including Virginia Court.

•West Street from Moore to East Street.

•Bethany Road from Howard Street to the southern town limits.

•Kovener Street from Main St. to Benham Ave.

•Park Avenue from Main to Benham,

•Rider Avenue from Bethany to Kovener

•Benham Ave. from Bethany Road to Kovener St.

•Jackson Street from Main St. to Coleman Ave.

•Bard Street from Seymour Road to Preston St.

•Walnut Street from Seymour Road to preston St.

•Oak Street from Seymour Road to Preston St.

•West Bard Street from Kovener St. west to town limits.

•West Walnut Street from Kovener St. west to town limits.

•Mill Street from Park Ave. to Kovener St.