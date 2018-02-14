May 8 Primary Battles Loom For Dems & GOP

The deadline for filing for elective office ended at noon last Friday and both major political parties have primary battles.

The Primary election is Tuesday, May 8.

On the Democratic side, Lenvel ‘Butch’ Robinson of Crothersville and Barry Stuckwisch of Seymour will be contesting their party’s nomination for County Council representing District 2.

Republicans also have a primary battle for the District 2 County Council; Mark Pardieck and Mark Hackman both of Seymour filed for that office.

District 2 includes Vernon, Grassy Fork, Driftwood, and Washington Townships along with Jackson 3 South and Jackson 4 South precincts.

Republicans also have a county-wide race for County Commissioner District 3. Incumbent Commissioner Matt Reedy of Freetown faces a primary challenge from Roger L. Bane of Medora.

District 3 includes Pershing, Salt Creek, Owen, Carr, in the western part of the county but all Jackson County voters cast a ballot.

Four candidates are seeking to be the GOP nomination for county sheriff. William V. Abbott, Richard S. Meyer, Charles Murphy, all of Seymour and Phillip Nale of Brownstown are wanting to be the Republican sheriff candidate in the fall.

There is a three-way race for State Representative District 69 for the Republicans: incumbent James Lucas of Seymour faces opposition from Nancy Franke of Seymour and Charles Johnson of Columbus.

There is also a Republican battle for State Representative, District 73 in that incumbent Republican State Rep. Steve Davisson of Salem faces a challenge from Buford Dewitt of Paoli.

In federal office races, incumbent GOP 9th District Congressman Joseph ‘Trey’ Hollingsworth faces a primary challenge from James D. Alspach.

Democrats will also contest their party’s nomination for the 9th Congressional seat: Daniel Canon, Robert Chatlos, and Elizabeth S. Watson are all seeking their party’s nomination.

There is a three-way Republican primary battle to be the party’s nominee for US Senator between Michael Braun, Allen ‘Luke’ Messer and Theodore ‘Todd’ Rokita.

In more local filings, incumbent Democrat E. Scott Kovener has filed to seek a second term as Vernon Township Trustee. Incumbent Democrats Odes Densford and Allene Hoagland have filed to seek re-election to the Vernon Township board. Incumbent Republican Vernon Township Board member Roger Teipen filed for another term and political newcomer Tyler Goodpaster are seeking the GOP nomination. Three board members will be elected in the November 6 general election

In other races in Jackson County, incumbent Republican Jackson Township Trustee William R. Marsh is facing a primary challenge from Linda J. Auleman. Incumbent Republican Owen Township Trustee Frank Fisher is facing a primary challenge from Karen E. Wagoner