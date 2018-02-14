Farmers Breakfast Tackles Tax Changes, Farm Economy

The Community Foundation of Jackson County and Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service will serve up an economic forecast and a glimpse of the new federal tax laws at the 16th annual Farmers Breakfast. Serving begins at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Pewter Hall, 850 W. Sweet Street in Brownstown. Doors open at 7 a.m. Admission is free.

Jackson County farmers and others from the agricultural community will hear about the economic outlook for the farm sector as well as recent changes to federal tax law and its implications down on the farm.

Purdue University Ag economist Christopher Hurt, a long time speaker at the annual farmers breakfast, will offer his insights into the economic landscape for farmers, and a certified public accountant with Blue & Co. will review changes in federal tax law focused on those that might affect the farm sector and charitable giving.

The Farmers Breakfast program is free of charge and reservations may be made by contacting the Foundation by calling 812-523-4483 or by emailing development@cfjacksoncounty.org.