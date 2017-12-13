Town To Begin Collecting Leaves Next Year

The quandary of how to dispose of leaves and yard debris each fall may be alleviated for Crothersville residents beginning next year.

At last Tuesday’s monthly meeting the Crothersville Town Council signed an interlocal agreement with the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District that will enable the town to acquire a leaf vacuum.

Town Council President Lenvel ‘Butch’ Robinson, who represents the town on the county solid waste district board, said that the leaf vacuum, estimated just over $29,000, will be purchased by the solid waste district for Crothersville’s use.

“This will help our community residents get rid of the annual fall leaves and helps the town keep ditches and culverts free from clogging by leaves which should help surface water drainage,” said Robinson.

The leaf vacuum trailer would be pulled behind the town’s dump truck where leaves collected could then be taken for composting.

Robinson said the details of any leaf collection is still being worked out as well as where leaves would be placed to compost, a process that takes about a year.

He said other communities allow residents to obtain the compost for gardens free of charge. “But we are still figuring out where to place the composted leaves to make it convenient for after-hours pickup by residents.