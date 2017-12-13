Keeping the Water Flowing

One project is wrapping up and another is being proposed to improve surface water drainage in Crothersville.

At last week’s monthly meeting the council heard from Trena Carter of ARa, the town’s grant administrator, that there will be a public hearing next month on a proposed grant to improve both surface water and sanitary sewer flow in the northeast end of town.

The $550,000 grant would require a $144,272 local match if awarded by the state. The grant would allow for the replacement of an aged sewer pumping station on Seymour Road, installation of 650’ of 4” force sewer line, and installation of 650’ of storm sewer lines in the area.

Town Engineer Brad Bender of FPBH said that his firm’s testing of the area determined that most of the issues with flooding the lift station is not so much related to combined sewers but with storm water overtopping the sanitary sewer manholes.

“The only way to address this is to divert the surface water away from the sanitary system,” said Bender.

He said the design is to install eight storm water inlets along the proposed new storm sewer line to divert water from the sanitary sewer. “This will help alleviate the surge of water going into the sanitary sewer to be treated during heavy rains,” said Bender.

Much of the work would be constructed within the existing right of way along Seymour Road between Walnut and Coleman Streets.

The work would be quite intensive in the area as new storm water and sanitary sewer lines would need be installed and water lines, laterals, and possibly other utilities would need to be moved.

Bender reported that the storm water work on Hominy ditch in the west side of town is continuing. The Bethany Road culvert was completed and the roadway opened to traffic on Nov. 29. The culverts on Park Avenue and Kovener Streets should be in place by (this) week,

Finally, Bender reported on planning and design for the $453,000 Community Crossroads grant which will allow up to 14 streets to be paved in Crothersville next year.

“We are doing field work on all of these streets. Some residents may wonder about the painted markings and that is all a part of the future paving project,” said Bender. “We are preparing plans and specifications for a January or February bid opening with a project award in March,” he said.

“There are so many communities awarded paving grants we want to get the work done early, go to bid, and get the project awarded to Crothersville can be at the front of the line when the paving season begins next spring,” the engineer said.