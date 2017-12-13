Fire Chief Reviews 2017 Emergency Calls For Help

Among the local volunteer firefighters to complete 24 hours of continuing education this year were: Alex Oak, Jason Hillenburg, Alan Jones, Logan Isenhower, Charles Densford, Sally Deaton, Chris Seal, Brian Clouse, Donald Crater, and Chris Cooper. ~CVTFD photo

The Crothersville-Vernon Township Fire Department held their annual holiday dinner on Friday, Dec. 1, at the local fire station to recognize the effort and contributions to the community by the local volunteers.

Fire Chief Ben Spencer said that the department responded to 336 calls for help from Dec. 1, 2016 through Nov. 30 of this year.

That included 10 Structure Fires, 26 Vehicle Fires, 17 Field Fires, 182 EMS calls, 36 Motor Vehicle Accidents, 8 Hazmat Responses, and 57 “other calls” that included fire alarms, false alarms, specialty rescues, and disregards

“February of this year was our busiest month with 37 calls—over a call for help per day— while June was the slowest month with 18 calls.” he said.

Training is an important part of being ready to assist residents, Spencer said noting that each firefighter on the department completed 24 hours of continuing education.

The Crothersville department hosted State of Indiana Certification Courses offering training for other departments as well.

The interdepartmental training included three Hazardous Materials courses, two Mandatory Firefighter Courses, and a Firefighter 2 course as well as an Emergency Medical Responder Course. Those courses are State of Indiana Certification Courses, the Fire Chief noted.

“Over 50 firefighters and emergency responders from Crothersville and surrounding fire departments were certified in these courses,” Spencer said.

In addition, CPR was taught to our firefighters and several members of our community, he said.

During Fire Prevention Week, the local fire department conducted fire safety talks with multiple grades at the elementary school.