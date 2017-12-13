Elementary School To Present “Frosty’s Lost List” Friday

The Crothersville Elementary School Students will be presenting a holiday production this Friday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. in the CHS gym.

The students will be presenting ‘Frosty’s Lost List’, under the direction of Carolyn Weddle & Tracy Karnes.

The public is cordially invited to join this Christmas and. The public will need to enter through the Elementary Doors and sign in to participate in this program, Karnes said.