LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

CAUSE NO.36C01-1711-EU-000106

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that Steven Trapp was on the 30th day of November, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Murrel R. Trapp, deceased, who died testate on September 28, 2017.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 30th day of November 2017.

Amanda L. Lowery

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Attorney for Estate:

Matthew J. Lorenzo

Lorenzo & Bevers

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

Phone: (812) 524-9000

12/13, 12/20

LEGAL NOTICE

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of November 2017.

Circuit Court

Offices Gutierrez, $162.68; Azteca Mexican Restaurant, $150.31; Blondie’s Pizzeria, $88.15; Comcast Cable, $591.30; Thomson Reuters-West, $1456.19; Quill Corp, $723.81; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $129.91; American Criminal Justice Inst, $135.00; Pitney Bowes, $219.00; Christie Guthrie, $120.00; Business Info Systems, $1740.00.

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply, $588.84; Phillips & Co, $405.00

Superior Court II

Smith Law Services, PC, $6,600.00; Spanish Interpreting, $1,085.00; Bedford Office Supplies, $130.96.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

12/13 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

The contents of Storage Unit 7, formerly rented to Rhonda Radchiff and Storage Unit 32, formerly rented to Tammy Lee, at the Crothersville Handie Self Storage on Marshall Drive in Crothersville as a result on non-payment of rent will be opened and contents disposed of on Saturday, December 23, 2017 unless prior arrangements are made.

12/06, 12/13

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice to Bidders

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Parks & Recreation of the City of Seymour, Indiana, will receive sealed bids for concession stands contracts at the office of Seymour Parks & Recreation until the hour of 4:30 p.m. January 8, 2018, at which time said bids will be opened at the regularly scheduled meeting.

All interested bidders must pick up a copy of the contract before a bid will be accepted. The Seymour Parks & Recreation Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. For any special provisions, please contact the Seymour Parks & Recreation office at (812)522-6420.

12/6, 12/13 hspaxlp