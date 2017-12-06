Decorating For The Season

Crothersville Utility workers took advantage of the warm weather last week to put a festive feel to US 31 as they installed lighted Christmas decorations.

Chris Mains adjusts a larger than life candy cane along the community’s main north-south thoroughfare.

Crothersville’s kick-off to the holiday season—“Christmas In The ‘Ville”—will be held this Friday and Saturday and culminate with a parade and a visit from Santa Claus on Saturday.