Christmas Season Arrives This Weekend With Cookies, Carols, Parade & Santa

The Christmas season officially kicks off in Crothersville this Friday and Saturday.

There will be the traditional Cookies and Carols, featuring Santa, cookies, and singing carols at Hamacher Hall this Friday evening, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.

This year, the annual Christmas Auction will also be included in this event. Many wonderful items are being prepared for sale for this season’s auction including homemade sweet treats and handmade gift items.

The Auction is held to raise funds for Hamacher Hall maintenance, improvements, and activities.

Hamacher Hall and the Annex are facilities of the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association, which encourages interest and participation in Crothersville’s history and in the arts.

Hamacher Hall, the former First Presbyterian Church and has a ramp for handicapped access. It is located at 211 East Howard Street in Crothersville, just east of the stoplight.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Crothersville Parks Board will have a tree lighting at Bard Street Park followed by a parade at 6:30 p.m. from the park to the Crothersville-Vernon Township Fire Station where Santa will be on hand for photos with the youngsters.

Cookies and hot chocolate will be served at the fire station.