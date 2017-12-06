Terry Goodin Selected New Indiana House Democratic Leader

Democrats in the Indiana House of Representatives last week selected State Rep. Terry Goodin of Austin as their new leader, succeeding State Rep. Scott Pelath from Michigan City. Republicans currently hold a 70-30 majority in the Indiana House.

Goodin was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2000. He represents Indiana House District 66 in Southern Indiana representing Scott and portions of Clark and Jefferson Counties.

“I am humbled by the vote of support shown by my fellow House Democrats, and I pledge to use this post to encourage a lively debate on the issues that we feel are of greatest concern to the people who live and work in Indiana,” Goodin said. “We want all Hoosiers to feel like they have a voice and will be heard in the halls of state government.

“To my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, I want you to know that we will work with you when the cause is right, and respectfully disagree with you when we feel there is room for improvement in what you are proposing,” he continued. “There is a place to get along, even when we have different points of view.”

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma concurred, “Unlike Washington, D.C., here in Indiana, the vast majority of successful legislation passes the General Assembly with bipartisan authorship, sponsorship and support. Hoosier legislators have a long track record of reaching across the aisle to find common ground on many issues and we look forward to continuing that work with the new minority leader, State Rep. Terry Goodin, as we head into another important legislative session.”

“We will use a healthy dialogue with the people of Indiana to form the basis for the proposals we will be advancing during the 2018 session of the General Assembly and beyond,” Goodin said. “We look forward to the challenges to come with great excitement and expectation.”

Goodin serves as superintendent of Crothersville Community Schools and is a cattle farmer. Goodin and his wife Darcie have three children: a daughter, Grace; and two sons, Berley and Brown.