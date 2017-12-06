Wise & Wise Acre…Part Deux

by Curt Kovener

My long-time friend Joe Persinger and I share a number of similarities: singing and playing guitar, a career in the newspaper business, a fondness for wine, and sharing puns & corny jokes.

It is on that last quality I ask your indulgence and, perhaps you too, will gain some smiles from these intellectual bits of wisdom.

•No matter how much you push the envelope, it’ll still be stationery.

•If you don’t pay your exorcist, you can get repossessed.

•I’m reading a book about anti-gravity. I just can’t put it down.

•I didn’t like my beard at first. Then it grew on me.

•Did you hear about the crossed-eyed teacher who lost her job because she couldn’t control her pupils?

•When you get a bladder infection, urine trouble.

•When chemists die, they barium.

•I stayed up all night to see where the sun went, and then it dawned on me.

•I changed my iPod’s name to Titanic. It’s syncing now.

•England has no kidney bank, but it does have a Liverpool.

•Haunted French pancakes give me the crepes.

•This girl today said she recognized me from the Vegetarians Club, but I’d swear I’ve never met herbivore.

•I know a guy who’s addicted to drinking brake fluid, but he says he can stop any time.

•A thief who stole a calendar got twelve months.

•I got some batteries that were given out free of charge.

•A dentist and a manicurist married. They fought tooth and nail.

•A will is a dead giveaway.

•With her marriage, she got a new name and a dress.

•Police were summoned to a daycare center where a three-year-old was resisting a rest.

•Did you hear about the fellow whose entire left side was cut off? He’s all right now.

•A bicycle can’t stand alone; it’s just two tired.

•The guy who fell onto an upholstery machine last week is now fully recovered.

•He had a photographic memory but it was never fully developed.

•When she saw her first strands of gray hair, she thought she’d dye.

•Acupuncture is a jab well done. That’s the point of it.

•Those who get too big for their pants will be totally exposed in the end.