Legal Notices

To All Customers of Jackson County Water Utility Inc.: Please take note that the company has filed with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission a Petition under Cause No. 44986 for a change in its rates, charges, and tariffs. This change will also include authorization for the water company to borrow long-term debt for purposes of making improvements in its system. Specific information about this filing may be obtained from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission or directly from Jackson County Water Utility Inc. at the address and telephone number located below.

Jackson County Water Utility Inc.

P. O. Box 56

1119 West Spring Street

Brownstown, IN 47220

Telephone: (812) 358-3654

Notice to Bidders

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Parks & Recreation of the City of Seymour, Indiana, will receive sealed bids for concession stands contracts at the office of Seymour Parks & Recreation until the hour of 4:30 p.m. January 8, 2018, at which time said bids will be opened at the regularly scheduled meeting.

All interested bidders must pick up a copy of the contract before a bid will be accepted. The Seymour Parks & Recreation Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. For any special provisions, please contact the Seymour Parks & Recreation office at (812)522-6420.

The contents of Storage Unit 7, formerly rented to Rhonda Radchiff and Storage Unit 32, formerly rented to Tammy Lee, at the Crothersville Handie Self Storage on Marshall Drive in Crothersville as a result on non-payment of rent will be opened and contents disposed of on Saturday, December 23, 2017 unless prior arrangements are made.

STATE OF INDIANA

JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1711-CC-000395

RUSTY L. COLLINS,

Plaintiff

vs.

3178 WEST WATER STREET LAND TRUST, TAX LIEN TRUST 2033, and ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Any and all others claiming title to real estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on November 9, 2017, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Matthew J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

STATE OF INDIANA,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36C011711-EU-0097

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

GARY REEDY, DECEASED

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-1711-EU-0097

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that G. Chad Reedy was on the 3rd day of November, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Gary Reedy, deceased, who died testate on November 1, 2017, a resident of Jackson County, Indiana, and was authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 3rd day of November 2017.

/s/ Amanda Lowery

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

