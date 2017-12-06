Legal Notices

Legal Notice
To All Customers of Jackson County Water Utility Inc.: Please take note that the company has filed with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission a Petition under Cause No. 44986 for a change in its rates, charges, and tariffs. This change will also include authorization for the water company to borrow long-term debt for purposes of making improvements in its system. Specific information about this filing may be obtained from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission or directly from Jackson County Water Utility Inc. at the address and telephone number located below.
Jackson County Water Utility Inc.
P. O. Box 56
1119 West Spring Street
Brownstown, IN 47220
Telephone: (812) 358-3654
12/06 hspalpx
LEGAL NOTICE
Notice to Bidders
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Parks & Recreation of the City of Seymour, Indiana, will receive sealed bids for concession stands contracts at the office of Seymour Parks & Recreation until the hour of 4:30 p.m. January 8, 2018, at which time said bids will be opened at the regularly scheduled meeting.
All interested bidders must pick up a copy of the contract before a bid will be accepted. The Seymour Parks & Recreation Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. For any special provisions, please contact the Seymour Parks & Recreation office at (812)522-6420.
12/6, 12/13 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
The contents of Storage Unit 7, formerly rented to Rhonda Radchiff and Storage Unit 32, formerly rented to Tammy Lee, at the Crothersville Handie Self Storage on Marshall Drive in Crothersville as a result on non-payment of rent will be opened and contents disposed of on Saturday, December 23, 2017 unless prior arrangements are made.
12/06, 12/13
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1
COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:
CAUSE NO. 36D01-1711-CC-000395
RUSTY L. COLLINS,
Plaintiff
vs.
3178 WEST WATER STREET LAND TRUST, TAX LIEN TRUST 2033, and ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION
To: Any and all others claiming title to real estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.
Notice is hereby given that on November 9, 2017, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.
Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.
/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk
Jackson Circuit/Superior Court
Matthew J. Lorenzo
LORENZO & BEVERS
Attorney for Plaintiffs
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
11/ 22, 11/29, 12/6
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA,
IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT
COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:
CAUSE NO. 36C011711-EU-0097
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
GARY REEDY, DECEASED
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
Cause No. 36C01-1711-EU-0097
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that G. Chad Reedy was on the 3rd day of November, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Gary Reedy, deceased, who died testate on November 1, 2017, a resident of Jackson County, Indiana, and was authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.
All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 3rd day of November 2017.
/s/ Amanda Lowery
Clerk of the Circuit Court of
Jackson County, Indiana
Jeffrey J. Lorenzo
LORENZO & BEVERS
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
11/29, 12/6 hspaxlp