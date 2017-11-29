Hamacher Hall To Be Centerpiece For ‘Christmas In The Ville’ Dec. 8

It’s a December holiday tradition in the ‘Ville. The public is invited to celebrate Christmas at Hamacher Hall on Friday evening, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.

There will be the traditional Cookies and Carols, featuring Santa, cookies, and singing carols, all at no cost.

This year, the annual Christmas Auction will also be included in this event. Many wonderful items are being prepared for sale for this season’s auction including homemade sweet treats and handmade gift items.

The Auction is held to raise funds for Hamacher Hall maintenance, improvements, and activities.

Hamacher Hall and the Annex are facilities of the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association, which encourages interest and participation in Crothersville’s history and in the arts.

Hamacher Hall, the former First Presbyterian Church and has a ramp for handicapped access. It is located at 211 East Howard Street in Crothersville, just east of the stoplight. All donations are welcome, and are tax-deductible.

For information, call Linda at 812-521-3695.