Washington Pharmacy Chain Purchases Both Drug Stores In Austin

Williams Bros Health Care Pharmacy, a family owned Independent pharmacy headquartered in Washington Indiana, has purchased Austin Pharmacy and Stewart’s Pharmacy, both located in nearby Austin.

Williams Bros. is a fourth generation family business dedicated to ensuring positive outcomes in health care for people of all ages. Williams Bros. dedication comes from over 100 years of family tradition and experience. At Williams Bros., we are committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations.

“Williams Bros. looks forward to investing in the Austin community and serving those who live in Austin and surrounding areas,” said Cheryl May, Chief Operating Officer. “We welcome our existing and new customers to visit us.’

Both pharmacies are open for business as usual, she said. “Williams Bros is committed to keeping all the same employees that have been serving the current patients so well,” she said

Williams Bros has more than 500 employees at pharmacies in Washington, Loogootee, Paoli, Vincennes, Princeton, Bloomington, Fishers in Indiana and Olney, Illinois. There are Home Medical Equipment locations in Columbus and New Albany.

Williams Bros. Health Care Pharmacy was established in 1988 by brothers Charles, Mark & Jeff Williams. The brothers wanted to revive and expand the original pharmacy business begun by their great-grandfather, Charles C. Williams in 1899 and continued through grandfather Joe and father, Paul, according to the company website.

The company spokesperson said that the firm looks forward to serving those who live in Austin and surrounding communities of Crothersville, Scottsburg, Brownstown, Little York.