FPBH Inc. Re-Opens Wayman and Associates Office; Open House Dec. 7

FPBH, Inc. Surveyor, Engineers, Planners, and Inspectors has announced the addition of the Wayman and Associates Surveying and Engineering Office to their current offices in North Vernon and New Castle.

FPBH looks forward to carrying on the excellence in land surveying and design services to the Seymour community provided by the late Jim Wayman. This new endeavor will continue the traditions started by Bill Bateman in 1975 and carried on by Jim Wayman by maintaining continuity in preserving their work and archiving those historic documents. We look forward to continuing to provide these services for the rapidly growing and improving areas in and around Seymour, Crothersville and Jackson County.

To celebrate their move to Seymour, an open house will be held at the offices of Wayman and Associates (now FPBH, Inc.) at 402 Circle Street on Thursday, December 7, from 2-4 p.m. All are invited to stop by, have some refreshments, meet the FPBH family. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m.

FPBH is currently the engineering firm for the town of Crothersville.

FPBH, Inc. began in 1972 in North Vernon and is a leading Civil/Survey Consulting Firm in Indiana providing multifaceted design, land surveying, and environmental consulting to its clients in both the public and private sector. Our staff of 16 provides services in water, wastewater, transportation, bridge, trail, building, subdivision and industrial development design. In addition to surveying and design services the company also offers consulting in GIS mapping, construction inspection, floodway design and permitting, wetland evaluation and mitigation planning, Phase 1 and 2 environmental reviews, and project funding solutions.