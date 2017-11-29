Legal Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 13th day of December, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Interpreter Grant Fund

Personal Services $3,500

Total Interpreter Grant Fund $3,500

Supplemental Public Defender Service Fund

Other Services and Charges $3,500

Total Supplemental Public Defender Service Fund $3,500

Emergency Management Special Appropriation Fund

Other Services and Charges $1,954

Total Emergency Management Special Appropriation Fund $1,954

Jackson County Highway Dept. Fund

Personal Services $3,000

Total Jackson County Highway Dept. Fund $3,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: November 29, 2017

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

11/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA,

IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36C011711-EU-0097

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

GARY REEDY, DECEASED

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Cause No. 36C01-1711-EU-0097

In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.

Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that G. Chad Reedy was on the 3rd day of November, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Gary Reedy, deceased, who died testate on November 1, 2017, a resident of Jackson County, Indiana, and was authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 3rd day of November 2017.

/s/ Amanda Lowery

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Jackson County, Indiana

Jeffrey J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

11/29, 12/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1

COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:

CAUSE NO. 36D01-1711-CC-000395

RUSTY L. COLLINS,

Plaintiff

vs.

3178 WEST WATER STREET LAND TRUST, TAX LIEN TRUST 2033, and ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION

To: Any and all others claiming title to real estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on November 9, 2017, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.

Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.

/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk

Jackson Circuit/Superior Court

Matthew J. Lorenzo

LORENZO & BEVERS

Attorney for Plaintiffs

218 West Second Street

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 524-9000

11/ 22, 11/29, 12/6