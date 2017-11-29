Legal Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS
OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 13th day of December, 2017, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.
Interpreter Grant Fund
Personal Services $3,500
Total Interpreter Grant Fund $3,500
Supplemental Public Defender Service Fund
Other Services and Charges $3,500
Total Supplemental Public Defender Service Fund $3,500
Emergency Management Special Appropriation Fund
Other Services and Charges $1,954
Total Emergency Management Special Appropriation Fund $1,954
Jackson County Highway Dept. Fund
Personal Services $3,000
Total Jackson County Highway Dept. Fund $3,000
Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.
Dated: November 29, 2017
Kathy S. Hohenstreiter
Fiscal Officer
11/29 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA,
IN THE JACKSON CIRCUIT COURT
COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:
CAUSE NO. 36C011711-EU-0097
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
GARY REEDY, DECEASED
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION
Cause No. 36C01-1711-EU-0097
In the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Indiana.
Pursuant to I.C. 29-1-7-7, notice is hereby given that G. Chad Reedy was on the 3rd day of November, 2017, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Gary Reedy, deceased, who died testate on November 1, 2017, a resident of Jackson County, Indiana, and was authorized to administer this estate without court supervision.
All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Brownstown, Indiana, this 3rd day of November 2017.
/s/ Amanda Lowery
Clerk of the Circuit Court of
Jackson County, Indiana
Jeffrey J. Lorenzo
LORENZO & BEVERS
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
11/29, 12/6 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT 1
COUNTY OF JACKSON, SS:
CAUSE NO. 36D01-1711-CC-000395
RUSTY L. COLLINS,
Plaintiff
vs.
3178 WEST WATER STREET LAND TRUST, TAX LIEN TRUST 2033, and ANY AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING TITLE TO REAL ESTATE,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FILING OF QUIET TITLE ACTION
To: Any and all others claiming title to real estate, including their successors or assigns, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown.
Notice is hereby given that on November 9, 2017, there was filed in the office of the Clerk of Jackson County, Indiana, a Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate and an Affidavit for Service of Summons by Publication on the Defendants, whoever they may be, showing that the identities and whereabouts of any and all others claiming title to the real estate, including their Successors or Assigns, are unknown.
Unless you respond to this notice by entering your appearance in the above-captioned cause within thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, the cause will be heard and decided in your absence.
/s/ Amanda Lowery, Clerk
Jackson Circuit/Superior Court
Matthew J. Lorenzo
LORENZO & BEVERS
Attorney for Plaintiffs
218 West Second Street
Seymour, IN 47274
(812) 524-9000
11/ 22, 11/29, 12/6