First You Get A Turkey…

Crothersville First Graders Offer Recipes for Their Favorite thanksgiving Dish

In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, the Times presents Crothersville first grader recipes for the holiday meal. We thank teachers Ashley Spicer and Karra Lucas for their help with this writing assignment.

Chicken Jadie Blair

Put it in the oven for 5 minutes. I will play with toys and wait. Then do my homework. Take is out of the oven and have Thanksgiving and eat.

Turkey Mae Breedlove

Mom puts green stuff on the turkey. Cook it for 2 minutes. Put it in a pot. Then take it out and share it with the family.

Birthday Cake (because it’s when my birthday is) William Burns

Mom and mamaw work together to make a birthday cake. I always want vanilla, so they put vanilla it.

Turkey Donavan Chastian

I think you need salt and pepper and that green stuff. Put all that on the turkey. Put it in a crock pot or oven for 125 minutes.

Turkey Kayleb Clayton

Add a little touch of salt and one piece of ham. That’s it!

Turkey Abigail Davis

Buy a turkey and stuff it with vegetables. Then put it in the oven for 10 hours. Then eat it!

Chicken wings Langston Davis

Kill a chicken. Cook the chicken for probably like 8 seconds. Get it out of the microwave and then eat it. It’s so yummy!

Mashed potatoes Brooklynn Wilson

You need potatoes and a pan to fry them in. Then mash them down. Then eat them.

Mashed Potatoes Carlie Turner

Mix the potatoes and mash and squish them. Take the peeling off and squish them together again. Take a mixer and mix it all together. Put pepper in it.

Pineapple Turkey Jaerin Vernon

Mamaw puts pineapple on a turkey. Put it in the oven for 16 minutes. Check it. When it’s done it looks yummy!

Corn Charlie Hollan

Put corn in a pan. Put it on the stove for 2 minutes. Then it is done, done, done!

Turkey Hannah Hyland

Get it out of the bag. Cook it for 20 seconds. Take it out of the oven. Eat it and use forks.

Chicken Kalli McIntosh

Put it in the oven or microwave for 10 minutes. Get it out and then you can eat it.

Turkey Hendrix McKinney

You bake it in the oven for 10 minutes. Then pull it out of the oven. Eat it!

Deer Mason Muncy

You cut all the yucky stuff off it. Put it in a pot with hot water. Cut it up in squares a fry it.

Pumpkin Pice Owen Prince

Take a pumpkin and cut it. Then make it look brown. Make it mushy. Make a crust and then seal it with some more crust. Then put it in the oven for 50 minutes. After all that time take it out and enjoy it.

Ham Chase Roberts

Buy the meat. Cook it in the stove for 20 minutes. Get in out of the stove. Eat it!

Mashed Potatoes Jacob Synder

Buy mashed potatoes and cook them.

Pumpkin Pie Isaac Spencer

Get some pumpkins. Then get all the pumpkin seeds out of the pumpkin. Then make pie dough. Put it in a pie plate. Put the pumpkin stuff in the middle and on the sides. Then put the pie dough on top and then cook it for probably for 5 or 10 minutes. That’s it!

Turkey Payton Sporleder

Put it in the oven for 12 minutes. Take it out of the stove. Then cute it up and then eat the turkey.

Mashed Potatoes Nevaeh Stagnolia

Mom uses a masher to mash all the potatoes. Then she uses a mixer. Then mommy puts bacon in and put the cheese on last.

Mashed Potatoes Emma Sawyer

Peel them. You put them in a bowl. Stir them up and mash them. Then put them on a plate.

Turkey Tristan Akemon

Catch it with a net. We cook it. We put it on the stove.

Turkey Corbin Branam

You um, need a gun and you shoot and cut it. You, um put it in a pot and set the timer.

Turkey Cooper Brown

Run after it and have a giant net in your hand to catch it.

Turkey Jacob Burton

You go hunt for it with a bow. Then you cook it. Then you eat it.

Turkey Olivia Clarke

You sneak up behind it and get close to it and wrap your arms around it. Then you take it home and turn on the stove.

Turkey Jaela Cox

You have to see it and like catch it. You just need something to cook it in and get it cooked.

Turkey Ella Doran

You shoot it and you put a turkey in the pot and boil it.

Turkey Kaleb Fessel

You find a turkey and cook it. First you need to buy it and then cook it. Then you eat it. That’s all I have. That’s how my parents have done it.

Turkey Isaiah Jimenez

Buy stuff and then cut the head off. Then cook it.

Turkey Emma Kelly

You gotta chase the turkey. Then you got to cook it. Then you take it out of the oven and eat it.

Turkey Blaine Lewis

You could get a big net and catch it. Take it home and chop it. Then cook it.

Turkey Brooklynn Lloyd

I do not even know how to do it. Well, I have turkeys at home. You just cook them.

Turkey Chris McCullah

Drive a car around for awhile in the woods and when you see a turkey get out of the car . You use a shotgun or bow and arrow to get the turkey. You set something down that they like and then you catch them. You cut off all the parts you don’t like and cook it. Then you set it on the table and eat it up.

Turkey Easton Minton

You catch a turkey, skin it, and put it in the micro, no stove. I don’t know how long. Get it out, cut it up, and then eat it.

Turkey Peighton Peden

You have to find it in the woods. If you were a turkey you’d have to be where it was. You have to catch it with a net and then bring it home. You have to get a pot ready to cook it.

Turkey Zoey Riley

I’m not sure how.

Turkey Markell Spencer

Well you could just buy it; maybe at Wal-Mart. Cook it in the oven. I think your going to leave it in for about 10 minutes.

Turkey Cain Stidham

First you gotta catch it. Well, you gotta see one first to catch. Then you gotta cook it. You hang it over a fire. Well, you need to cut off its feet.

Turkey Carson White

Run after them and then put it in a crate. Bring it home and heat it in the oven.

Turkey Taylor Crockett

Ha ha, I don’t know.

Turkey Leela Smith

Uh, say “back, back, gobble, gobble” and then it catches the noise the person is saying. Then it comes too you and then you have to catch it. You chop the head off and like the hands you chop those off. You put stuffing in it and put it in the oven to cook for 7 minutes. Then you eat it.

Turkey Ellie Spencer

I think you just run and catch it. You just put it in the oven.