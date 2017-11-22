Derby Dinner Playhouse Staging ‘A Christmas Carol The Musical’

Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville will present the lavish and thrilling Broadway version of ‘A Christmas Carol The Musical’ now through Dec. 31

In this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story, Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!”, Scrooge is forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts visit on Christmas Eve and lead him through his Past, Present and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with cheer before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those who mean the most to him.

The music and lyrics for ‘A Christmas Carol The Musical’ were written by Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (Disney’s Beauty & the Beast, Disney’s Little Mermaid, and Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island). This duo breathes fantastic new life into a classic holiday tale.

‘A Christmas Carol The Musical’ is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and Musical Director of Scott Bradley. The cast will include Jim Hesselman, John Payonk, J.R. Stuart, Sara King, Cami Glauser, Jillian Prefach, and more Derby Dinner regulars.

For ticket information, contact the Derby Dinner box office at 812-288-8281. Gift cards for derby sinner are available online at www.derbydinner.com