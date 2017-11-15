Refuge Bookstore Open House This Weekend

Muscatatuck Wildlife Society bookstore at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge, will host an open house from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 18 and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The bookstore is located at 12985 E. US 50, Seymour.

Find gifts for nature lovers, both children and adults, books, puzzles, clothing, puppets, jewelry, free gift wrap and more will be available.

Muscatatuck Wildlife Society board members will be on hand to answer questions. Call 812-522-4352 for details.