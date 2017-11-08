Bake Sale, Soup Supper At Hamacher Hall Saturday

Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association will host a soup supper and bake sale this Saturday, Nov. 11, from 4-6 p.m. There will be a variety of soups and other items available for purchase, as well as an assortment of baked goods.

This has become an annual autumn affair at Hamacher Hall, and everyone is welcome at this family friendly event. A ramp is available for handicap accessibility.

Funds raised are used for maintaining and improving the facilities at Hamacher Hall, which is located at 111 East Howard Street in Crothersville. Donations are always welcome, and are tax deductible.

For more information about the event or CHACA call Linda at 812-531-3695, or Brenda at 812-793-2760.