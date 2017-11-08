Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

On or about February 2, 2018, the Town of Crothersville intends to apply to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Wastewater/Drinking Water Program. This program is funded by Title 1 of the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds are to be used for community development project that will include the following activities: replacement of Seymour Road pump station and Seymour Road/Cindy Lane storm/sanitary separation. The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $550,000. The amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit low- and moderate-income persons is $281,875. The Applicant also proposes to expend an estimated $103,064 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will be potentially derived from the following sources: water and sewer funds.

The Town of Crothersville will hold a public hearing on November 20, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Crothersville Town Hall, 111 E. Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded CDBG funded project. Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend the public hearing and need assistance should contact Office of the Clerk-Treasurer, Town Hall, 111 E. Howard Street, Indiana 47229, 812-793-2311 not later than November 16, 2017. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons.

Information related to this project will be available for review prior to the public hearing as of November 20, 2017, at the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer, Town Hall, 111 E. Howard Street, Indiana 47229, 812-793-2311 during normal office hours. Interested citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement. Written comments should be submitted to Trena Carter, Administrative Resources association, 748 Franklin Street, Columbus, IN 47201, no later than November 17, 2017 in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings. A plan to minimize displacement and provide assistance to those displaced has been prepared by Town of Crothersville and is also available to the public. This project will result in no displacement of any persons or businesses. For additional information concerning the proposed project, please contact Trena Carter, Administrative Resources association, telephone: (812) 376-9949, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday or write to Trena Carter, Administrative Resources association, 748 Franklin Street, Columbus, IN 47201.

These are the Court Claims that were approved by County Commissioners for the month of September 2017.

Circuit Court

Bedford Office Supply, $154.22; M & M Office Products Inc, $309.95; Brooke Ritz, $15.64; Amanda Lowery, $99.50

Superior Court I,

Bedford Office Supply, $267.59; Legal Directories Publishing, $69.75

Superior Court II

Maria Hendrix, $50.00; Bedford Office Supply, $35.54; Quality Business Products Inc, $400.00; IN Council of Juvenile, $60.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

These are the Court Claims that were approved by County Commissioners for the month of Oct 2017.

Circuit Court

Bedford Office Supply, $287.83; Phillips & Co, $144.00; Pitney Bowes Global Financial, $390.00; Great American Financial Services, $258.57; Pinnacle Mailing Products LLC, $206.45; Amanda Lowery, $143.02

Superior Court I

Travis Thompson, $25.00, Postmaster, $2529.45

Superior Court II,

South Central IN Interpreting, $961.36; Bedford Office Supplies, $343.47; Thompson Reuters-West, $220.00; Postmaster, $1401.50; Phillips & Co, $225.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

