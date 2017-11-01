38 Parcels Sell At Delinquent Tax Sale For Over $1 Million

Four Properties, 2 In Crothersville, Fail To Sell

When the delinquent property tax sale list was first advertised in September there were 144 parcels with back taxes owed. By the time Friday’s tax sale began at the courthouse, that list had been pared down to 41 after property owners paid taxes owed prior to the sale.

Those 41 parcels owed a total of $116,584.20; successful bidders paid $1,053,184.88.

“The county is only interested in the taxes owed,” said county auditor Kathy Hohenstreiter. “The amount paid over the taxes owed will go into a surplus tax sale fund.”

She explained that those properties sold on Friday can be redeemed by their owners by paying the taxes plus 10% for the next six months; after that the interest increases to 15%. Upon redemption, the surplus paid by the successful bidder will be returned to that bidder.

Four of the 41 parcels did not sell at Friday morning’s tax sale; two of them in Crothersville,

One is one at 614 E. Bard Street that has been the focus of a cleanup effort by the Town of Crothersville. The property, owned by Paul & Penny Gay had $3,463.77 in taxes owed and failed to get that minimum bid.

A second parcel, a small parking lot on the southwest corner of Howard and Kovener Streets, owned by Grover Stacey also failed to gain the minimum $929.03 minimum bid.

Two other parcels failed to receive the minimum bid: 6668 N. Glendenning St in Freetown owned by Gary W. & Cheryl P. Greathouse failed to get the minimum $2,081.90 bid and the Unicell property on West Spring Street in Brownstown failed to get the minimum $156,466.52 bid for back taxes owed on the 32.7 acres site.

Hohenstreiter said that those properties would be offered for sale during a Commissioners’ Certificate Sale sometime in April 2018. At that sale the minimum bid per parcel is $200.

The following parcels sold at tax sale. Listed is the property owner, address, taxes owed; buyer and amount paid.

Brownstown Township

Raymond A. Reynolds, 210 S. Benton, $918.71; John Disque, $2,000.

Joe M. & June R. Peters, 522 W. Spring St., $9,960.91; SAVVY IN, LLC, $54,000.

Daranee Payattakool, 518 S. Poplar St., $4,269.83; SAVVY IN, LLC, $42,000.

Joe Mark Peters Sr. & June R. Peters, 116 S. Jackson St., 5,603.41; M&M Investments, $54,000.

Carr Township

Lezli A. McKnight, Christopher Williams, 74 acres 5941 S 1250 W, Medora, $3,407.57; Sabre Investments LLC, $106,000.

Mark Allen & Amber Kessner, 6894 S 1100 W, Medora, $2,154.21; M&M Investments, $32,000.

Jennifer George, 3393 S 1125 W, Medora, $478.11; SAVVY IN, LLC, $40,000.

Walter & Patricia Ingram, 16 acres in the 12000 block of W 425 S, Medora, $255.40; David Newkirk, $23,000.

Jesse Mann, 13.9 acres in the 3000 block of S 740, Medora, $771.40; Sabre Investments LLC, $17,000.

Natalie Phillips, 31 Elm St., Medora, $301.46; Dale Ehringer, $2,000.

Michael Wayne Moore, 116 S. Jackson St., Medora, 751.40; M&M Investments, $2,500.

Driftwood Township

Joe M. Peters Sr., .4 of an acre 200 block of S. State Road 135, Vallonia, $162.78; John Disque, $200.

Hamilton Township

Richard Eugene Rose, .08 of an acre 4000 block E SR 258, $146.53; Douglas Bledsoe, $146.53.

Jackson Township

Matthew P. Jackson, 3873 N US 31, $505.03; SAVVY IN, LLC, $4,500.

Grover & Sondra E. Stacey, 4990 N US 31, $37,865.68; M&M Investments, $114,000.

Carl A. & Sherry G. Thompson, 729 E. 5th St., $4,424.60; SAVVY IN, LLC, $44,000.

Joseph F. Laupus, 207 N. Chestnut St., $5,470.10; SAVVY IN, LLC, $22,000.

Joseph F. Laupus, 200 W. 2nd St., $5,470.10; GM Gillenwater, $30,000.

Juan Alberto Lopez Mendez, 221 S. Park St., $2,728.04; M&M Investments, $9,500.

Toby Brewer & Courtney Cooper, 402 W. 8th St., $261.26; Douglas Bledsoe, $4,500.

Owen Township

Tommy Joe Graham & Lisa A. Kirschbaum, 200 S 1250 W, Norman; M&M Investments, $14,000.

Cole C. Cummings, 8705 W 150 N, Medora; $3,600.04; SAVVY IN, LLC, $62,000.

Larry Sluder, 5425 N. Mackey St., Norman, $525.31; Dale Ehringer, $525.31.

Pershing Township

Dean Barger, .2 of an acre in the 7000 block of N 675 W, Freetown, $522.33; Dale Ehringer, $522.33.

Jason W. Burnside, 6712 N. Union St., Freetown, $2,660.69; SAVVY IN, LLC, $16,000.

Redding Township

Thomas W. & Janice L. Hoene, .48 of an acres in the 400 block of Redding Road, Seymour; $2,743.14; SAVVY IN, LLC, $42,000.

Sharon K. Hennsley, 11225 N US 31, $1,544.86; SAVVY IN, LLC, $66,000.

Nicole M. Zanghi, 11669 E 900 N, $628.55; SAVVY IN, LLC, $42,000.

Barbara & Char Ison, 207 E 13th St., $2,102.91; SAVVY IN, LLC, $32,000.

Anita Nalley, 1022 Center St., $3,360.94; Douglas Bledsoe, $6,500.

Vernon Township

Kirby Mosley, 10737 E State Road 250, $2,092.10; M&M Investments, $82,000.

Kirby Mosley, 1.46 acres in the 10000 block of E St Rd 250, $571.26; M&M Investments, $4,500.

Grover & Sondra Stacey, 500 W. Howard St., 3,161.92; M&M Investments, $30,000.

Southern Indiana Home Properties LLC, 302 W. Howard St., $2,171.47; UMB Bank, $7,500.

Travis W. Jones, 304 Mill St., $1,733.17; UMB Bank, $10.000.

Herman Edward & Betty Jean Calloway, .907 of an acres in the 600 block of E. Walnut St., $290.71; Rick Clark, $290.71.

Howard V. & Daisy Womack, 202 E. Howard St., $2,699.22; SAVVY IN, LLC, $34,000.