Fall Property Taxes Due Nov. 13

The Jackson County Treasurer, Roger D. Hurt, reminds taxpayers that the second installment of property tax billings are due Monday, Nov. 13.

“This is slightly later this fall as the Nov. 11 Veterans Day is observed by the county on Friday Nov. 10,” said Hurt. “This is the usual deadline for paying property taxes but since the courthouse is closed that day the deadline is extended to Monday, Nov. 13.

Residents can pay their taxes in one of four methods:

•Payment in person at the Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse in Brownstown from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

But if you want to avoid the sometimes lengthy lines you can opt for one of the following methods, said Hurt.

•Payment by mail delivery with check and payment coupon. Payment is considered on time when postmarked by Nov. 13.

•Payment at The Peoples Bank locations in Brownstown, Crothersville and Seymour or The State Bank Of Medora.

This option for payment must include the payment coupon to be presented at the Bank for proper crediting of the taxpayer’s payment. Payments made at banks must be made before the close of their business on Nov. 13.

•Payment with credit/debit cards on-line at www.jackson-tax.net or the County Web site; www.jacksoncounty.in.gov.

•Payment with credit /debit cards using the automated system. Toll Free 1-888-809-5849.

Both credit/debit options will incur a convenience fee charge, Hurt noted.

•A secure drop box is located at the Sugar Street entrance of courthouse. Payment coupons with your check should be placed here. No cahs payments are accepted in the drop box. Payment is considered on time if received in the drop box by midnight on the deadline date.

If anyone is ever in doubt of the amount that they owe, how to make a payment, where a payment can be processed or questions on the billing schedule, call us at the Jackson County Treasurer’s Office at 812-358-6125 or 812-358-6126 or email questions to treasurer@jacksoncounty.in.gov.

Hurt said that residents with questions about assessments or reassessments should contact the Assessor’s Office at 812-358-6112;

Questions about exemptions or tax rates are handled by the Auditor’s Office at 812-358-6161.